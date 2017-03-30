German immigrant Edward Hoffman, the great-great-uncle of current owner Kevin Levi, founded what is now Iwan Ries & Co. as E. Hoffman & Co. in 1857. “He opened the shop in the Sherman House Hotel, which burned down in the Chicago Fire of 1871,” Levi says.

Hoffman eventually started manufacturing his own cigars and brought on his nephew Iwan Ries, also a German immigrant, to help with his burgeoning venture. Around the time Hoffman started contemplating retirement, New York–based Hilson Pipes offered to buy the manufacturing side of the business. So Ries took over the shop and changed the name to Iwan Ries & Co., which is how the company has operated since 1891.