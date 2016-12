Calistoga, Calif.

A reason to choose chardonnay.

A little bored, I had stayed away from oaky, buttery chardonnays for a while when I tried this delicious Napa offering, and it changed my attitude immediately. Clos Pegase’s 2013 Hommage has complex flavors, including a welcome fruitiness combined with great umami. And it’s proof that you don’t have to pay a fortune to have a terrific wine experience.

$45, clospegase.com