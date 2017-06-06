This is a tintype, which is a very old fashioned photographic technique. You’re making a positive, not a negative, of the image, and I’m taking it with one of those giant 8-inch by 10-inch view camera—you know, the kind with the black cloth over your head. When I discovered that the tintype process invented in the 1850s came into the world about seven years before the first baseball contest existed, I thought it might be an interesting way to create action shots. I really was challenged by having action shots that didn’t look like all the sports photography that you’ve seen 10 thousand times.

In this picture, they’re just people walking; they’ve just done the National Anthem or whatever you’ve done at the beginning of a game. A lot of my pictures were quite unsettling and show the players as emotionally vulnerable, and I felt I needed a couple of real heroic winner pictures. If you get very close, they look gargantuan and heroic, and that was intentional.