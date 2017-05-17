Saturday, May 6

6:32 AM

The wife is asleep. The boys, 5 and 3, are, strangely, asleep. This can mean only one thing: I’m taking the Aston Martin to the Equinox gym maybe three miles away. I’m feeling the start of something big—a whole new take on life. But will the throaty roar of the ignition wake up my sleeping family? The heck with it. The energy of the 600-horsepower car is surging through my veins. Or, possibly, it is caffeine.

Stairmaster accomplished, I stop at the local overpriced supermarket. Four dollars for a half gallon of milk, $7 for a tub of Greek yogurt, etc. I throw two bags of groceries in the boot of the Aston Martin, which works pretty well for that. If you were doing something more glamorous, you could put a bag of golf clubs in there, or two weekend duffels. There’s actually more room than you think, given that the engine on this thing looks like it takes up about 60 percent of the car.

9:03 AM

Time to take the boys to their swimming lesson at the Greenwich YMCA. Good news, bad news. The boys are awake and have seen the car. Instantly, they gravitate to it—they’ve seen this kind of thing in futuristic cartoons. My 5-year-old figures out how to open the car doors—push one handle of a lever in, which pops out the other end, which you pull. Actually, make that bad news-bad news. Very shortly the hazard lights are flashing, the glove box top is sliding back and forth, the knob that clicks through the Sirius XM stations is being spun like a top. Aston Martin people, sorry about the cover over that rear speaker—but it did seem to pop off a little too easily. And also the foldable plastic rings that serve as cup holders in the glove box. Those pop off too. My apologies to all the highly skilled artisans who worked so hard to make this car by hand. Just think of it as quality control.

The other bad news: You cannot take one wife and two children to their swimming lessons in an Aston Martin, whose rear seats could contain a 5-year-old and a 3-year-old, but not their car seats and possibly not their legs. Instead, we must take the Ford Flex, which is a fine vehicle and roomy but smells powerfully of old applesauce pouches, cheese goldfish and empty baby bottles. Is this really my life? Stay strong, inner James Bond.

8:00 PM

A family friend is celebrating his birthday on the Lower East Side of Manhattan. A decision is made. We will take the DB11. Let’s stretch her legs on the 40 miles into the city.

The decision feels like the right one, when my wife, who is, objectively speaking, pretty hot, gets into the car. Stunning car, beautiful wife—clearly, I am a highly successful individual. And the early miles reward my decision; driving the DB11 on a decent highway is a joy. The ease of acceleration and passing, the road grip, the confidence of the steering, create a feeling that I’ll call ecstatic safety. Or maybe safe ecstasy. I don’t know that I got the chance to see if the DB really hits 60 in 3.9 seconds, but it sure felt like it.

Then it starts to rain and various fender benders clog the roads, and we get stuck in bumper-to-bumper traffic. Perhaps I should have tried for a test drive in the Alps. When we finally exit the FDR Drive, we pull into the only garage we can find in the neighborhood. It looks, frankly, a little rough around the edges—a few locals are hanging around drinking beers—and after I park the car, I hesitate when I hand the key to the attendant. Buh-bye, Mr. Bond. Hello, Ferris Bueller.

11:15 PM

As the strains of “Happy birthday…” fade into the night, we return to the garage. Three drinking guys are sitting around listening to a fourth playing Jorma Kaukonen’s “Embryonic Journey” on a Fender Stratocaster—he’s damn good, actually, really ripping through it. The Aston remains where I parked it. “Forty dollars,” the attendant tells me. I point to the sign that says 20 bucks. “Sir,” he says, “you have a beautiful wife…”—see? Told you—“…and you are driving an Aston Martin.” And throws up his hands as if to say, “Do you really hesitate to part with another $20?” I hand him the 40.

And holy cow, the roads on the way back are largely empty. Sticking to the speed limit, more or less, we get home in about half the time it took us to get into the city. A near-perfect night.