Caetlyn Fallon is a Personal Insurance Advisor at Cook Maran & Associates in East Hampton, New York. She is responsible for developing new client relationships and working with other trusted advisors in the East End community. Caetlyn, and the team that supports her, manages and designs insurance programs tailored to protect the personal assets of senior executives, professionals, business owners and high net worth families. Her strong orientation toward advocacy is reflected in her team’s unparalleled insurance service and advice. Caetlyn has a particular strength in working with owners of high-end coastal properties, obtaining the best insurance solutions available. She holds a BA in media communications from City College of New York. A native of Montauk, New York she enjoys the outdoors and photography when not at work.