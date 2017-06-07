After an early career in front of the camera, Tabitha Soren shifted to a new role behind the lens and turned her eye on perhaps the most American of games: baseball.
In her new book of photographs, Fantasy Life—Baseball and the American Dream, Tabitha Soren captures both the game’s bright beauty and its darker subtexts. A graduate of New York University with a degree in journalism in politics, Soren broke into the public eye in the 1990s as a reporter for MTV News, where she earned a reputation as a cultural conduit between politicians and the “Rock the Vote” generation. But after her marriage to writer Michael Lewis in 1997, Soren moved to northern California and virtually vanished from public life; after studying art and photography at Stanford for a year, she would embark on a second career as a photographer.
It was while traveling with Lewis in 2003 that Soren was inspired to start the project that eventually became her new book, Fantasy Life—Baseball and the American Dream. Lewis had recently completed Moneyball, his book about the Oakland A’s and their use of sabermetrics, and he brought Soren to the A’s spring training. There, she met the draft class of players whom Lewis had written about in Moneyball.
“When I met these players in their very first spring training,” Soren says now. “They were so full of hope and purpose that it was striking—you were excited for them. I felt like it was a pretty rare opportunity as an artist to be introduced to a group of people all embarking on a journey. The fact that it was baseball was really beside the point.”
Soren’s perspective on the game and its players would be shaped by the fact that, unlike her husband, she wasn’t a baseball fan—Soren freely admits that she didn’t know much about the game. That dispassionate distance kept her from lapsing into sentimentality and allowed her to consider some of the game’s darker elements: the boring, badly paid life of a minor leaguer; the pain of injury and shattered hopes; the intra-club tensions and jealousies. Fantasy Life is not without irony.
“The title, for me, has a myriad of meaning,” Soren says. “There is the whole fantasy baseball industry, so it’s a nod to that. Then there is the fantasy of making it, beating the odds. It’s a very American idea—Americans feel entitled to have an extraordinary life, and to have an extraordinary life you have to beat the odds or be number one or have a miracle life. That propels people into these extraordinary situations that could pay off—but it’s not logical that they will. On the other hand, you have to believe in the fantasy, or you’ll never make it.”
Following are nine images from Fantasy Life, accompanied by Soren’s descriptions of how she got the pictures and what they mean to her.
Clete Thomas, Trevor Plouffe and Ryan Doumit, Minnesota Twins, Minneapolis, 2013
In this picture, they’re just people walking; they’ve just done the National Anthem or whatever you’ve done at the beginning of a game. A lot of my pictures were quite unsettling and show the players as emotionally vulnerable, and I felt I needed a couple of real heroic winner pictures. If you get very close, they look gargantuan and heroic, and that was intentional.
Modesto Nuts Bull Pen, Modesto, Calif., 2014
Steve Stanley, Midland Rockhouses, Midland, Texas, 2005
And then, he’s in the batting cage…. How many times has he swung a bat since he was five years old? But every day, he’s doing it over and over and over again.
Jonathan Joseph, Stockton Ports, Stockton, Calif., 2014
The 21 guys I followed for 14 years had many injuries and many surgeries. And for a while, the doctors would give them the specimens they would take out of their bodies, or the teeth that they had had knocked out. I started collecting them from the guys. To me, they were a metaphor for the amount of sacrifice they’re willing to offer up.
Splash and the Stockton Ports, 2014
Jose Reyes, Toronto Blue Jays shortstop, with trainer George Poulis, Toronto, 2013
Nick Swisher and Joanna Garcia Swisher, Los Angeles, 2016
Record high temperatures, Riverview Stadium, Clinton, Iowa, 2003
I felt like it was a religious ecstasy painting from the Medici era, all the different saturated colors, with people standing around watching this young boy—that’s where it all starts, that’s where the dream begins. For him to put his arms up, I just couldn’t believe my luck.
That I got this picture, standing outside the stadium, comes from me not being completely involved in the game, from me having something bigger in mind than just the game. Sports is part of the fabric of our society, whether you’re a fan or not, and what the games say about America is a lot more important than the games themselves. These pictures are about baseball, but they’re also about people pushing themselves and striving for greatness in a way that is uniquely American. And that is why people are so interested in sports. We’re all compelled to push, push, push, and try to make things happen. It may not work out. But other cultures don’t always even try. We all trip; we all fall; we all strike out. We’re just trying to stay afloat.
Night on the Green fireworks, Oakland, Calif., 2014