In her new book of photographs, Fantasy Life—Baseball and the American Dream, Tabitha Soren captures both the game’s bright beauty and its darker subtexts. A graduate of New York University with a degree in journalism in politics, Soren broke into the public eye in the 1990s as a reporter for MTV News, where she earned a reputation as a cultural conduit between politicians and the “Rock the Vote” generation. But after her marriage to writer Michael Lewis in 1997, Soren moved to northern California and virtually vanished from public life; after studying art and photography at Stanford for a year, she would embark on a second career as a photographer.

It was while traveling with Lewis in 2003 that Soren was inspired to start the project that eventually became her new book, Fantasy Life—Baseball and the American Dream. Lewis had recently completed Moneyball, his book about the Oakland A’s and their use of sabermetrics, and he brought Soren to the A’s spring training. There, she met the draft class of players whom Lewis had written about in Moneyball.

“When I met these players in their very first spring training,” Soren says now. “They were so full of hope and purpose that it was striking—you were excited for them. I felt like it was a pretty rare opportunity as an artist to be introduced to a group of people all embarking on a journey. The fact that it was baseball was really beside the point.”

Soren’s perspective on the game and its players would be shaped by the fact that, unlike her husband, she wasn’t a baseball fan—Soren freely admits that she didn’t know much about the game. That dispassionate distance kept her from lapsing into sentimentality and allowed her to consider some of the game’s darker elements: the boring, badly paid life of a minor leaguer; the pain of injury and shattered hopes; the intra-club tensions and jealousies. Fantasy Life is not without irony.

“The title, for me, has a myriad of meaning,” Soren says. “There is the whole fantasy baseball industry, so it’s a nod to that. Then there is the fantasy of making it, beating the odds. It’s a very American idea—Americans feel entitled to have an extraordinary life, and to have an extraordinary life you have to beat the odds or be number one or have a miracle life. That propels people into these extraordinary situations that could pay off—but it’s not logical that they will. On the other hand, you have to believe in the fantasy, or you’ll never make it.”

Following are nine images from Fantasy Life, accompanied by Soren’s descriptions of how she got the pictures and what they mean to her.

All images © Tabitha Soren from Fantasy Life: Baseball and the American Dream (Aperture, 2017). For more information, visit tabithasoren.com



