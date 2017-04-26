25 Years of Worth

DECEMBER 1992-JANUARY 1993 »

In an issue that focused on new technology, the cover predicted, “It’s 2001. You’re Rich Beyond Your Wildest Dreams. Investing for the 21st Century.” The dot-com bubble ruined this idea, of course. Worth also interviewed Howard Schultz about his dream for Starbucks, the new coffee company he had recently taken over as CEO. “I can’t really see any limit to the number of stores we could have, or where we could have them,” he said.