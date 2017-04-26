25 Years of Worth

Worth’s first quarter century reported on, celebrated, warned against and predicted the events and trends of its time. There were a lot of hits, a few misses and plenty of fascinating stories. Here are some of the highlights.
February 1992
FEBRUARY-MARCH 1992 »
Worth’s first issue featured a page on a little-known “Boy Wonder” of finance. Accompanied by a brooding portrait, the article posed the question, “He’s proven he’s loyal. But can Jamie Dimon lead?”
JUNE–JULY 1992 »
In a look at the burgeoning personal computer market, Worth touted such now-proven companies as Apple, Microsoft, Novell and Lotus—but also had praise for DOS-centric software Quarterdeck, which was sold in a fire sale in 1998 after numerous leadership changes, and a startup called Slate (no relation to the online magazine) that was pushing the stylus as the future of computing.
DECEMBER 1992-JANUARY 1993 »
In an issue that focused on new technology, the cover predicted, “It’s 2001. You’re Rich Beyond Your Wildest Dreams. Investing for the 21st Century.” The dot-com bubble ruined this idea, of course. Worth also interviewed Howard Schultz about his dream for Starbucks, the new coffee company he had recently taken over as CEO. “I can’t really see any limit to the number of stores we could have, or where we could have them,” he said.
JULY–AUGUST 1995 »
Worth ran an in-depth feature exploring the technological, psychological and social impact of a new trend: “telecommuting,” as working remotely was then called.