COFOUNDER, ALPHABET

» BIO: Brin was born in 1973 in Moscow to two Russian-Jewish scientists. The family immigrated to America in 1979 to escape persecution. He studied computer science at University of Maryland and Stanford, where he met Larry Page. The two founded Google—recently renamed Alphabet—in 1998 in a Bay Area garage. The ease and accuracy of Google’s search technology would change the way the world organizes and accesses information.

» TAKEAWAY: Find a partner you can grow with. Page and Brin are known for their complementary relationship. While Page handles the company’s overall direction, Brin, the engineer, goes deep on projects. Several years ago, his focus began to drift from Google’s core business to experimental enterprises and R&D. He now devotes much of his time to Google X—the company’s top-secret experimental technologies division tasked with developing “moon shot” innovations, such as self-driving cars and artificial intelligence.

Photo by Kim Kulish/Corbis via Getty Images