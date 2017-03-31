FOUNDER, AMAZON

.

Photo by Patrick Fallon/Bloomberg via Getty Images

: Born in Albuquerque, N.M., in 1964, Bezos studied computer science and electrical engineering at Princeton. After graduating, he made his way to Wall Street and, while still in his 20s, became a senior vice president at D.E. Shaw. Four years later, in 1994, he quit to start Amazon. Peter Diamandis and Steven Kotler have called Bezos an “exponential entrepreneur”—his business rapidly expands each year.Influence the conversation. Bezos’ purchase of the ailing Washington Post for $250 million may have seemed odd to some, but it brought him influence. It also further established Bezos as the world’s most important entrepreneur when it comes to delivery mechanisms: Amazon is now the default marketplace for many Americans, delivering everything from toilet paper to clothes; Amazon Web Services delivers data as well as or better than the competition; and, through the Kindle, Amazon Video and now the Post, Bezos is striving to deliver information, ideas and entertainment better than anyone else. Both the newspaper and the billionaire seem to be benefitting from the arrangement: Subscriptions are up, and Bezos’ own net worth grew by $20 billion in the 14 months before the beginning of 2017